Barrett & Company Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 370.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 586.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Southern by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.17.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,911,455. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

