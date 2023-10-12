Barrett & Company Inc. Purchases New Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 536,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,821. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

