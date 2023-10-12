Barrett & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.68. 7,067,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,388,444. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $227.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

