Barrett & Company Inc. Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $96.71. 404,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,890. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.08 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.83.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

