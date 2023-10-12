Barrett & Company Inc. Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $96.71. 404,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,890. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.08 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.83.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
