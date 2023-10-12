Barrett & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Barrett & Company Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 0.7% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,023,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,329,000 after buying an additional 421,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,753,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,692,000 after acquiring an additional 278,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,615,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,332,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.18. 230,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,715. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

