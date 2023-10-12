Barrett & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Barrett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. M&T Bank accounts for about 1.4% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after purchasing an additional 773,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,866,000 after purchasing an additional 571,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

MTB stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.97. 146,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,579. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $192.56.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.