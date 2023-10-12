Barrett & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Barrett & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.29. 4,727,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,337,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

