Barrett & Company Inc. Sells 1,710 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Barrett & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $60,859,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Prospect Capital by 10.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,031,000 after buying an additional 355,522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,625,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 109,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,103,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 93,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 16,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $98,954.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752,728 shares in the company, valued at $435,788,840.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSEC remained flat at $5.96 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,149. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.43 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.61%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

