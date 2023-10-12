Barrett & Company Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Barrett & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.1% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 516,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

