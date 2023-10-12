Barrett & Company Inc. Sells 3,121 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Barrett & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Barrett & Company Inc. owned 0.70% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,072,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 803,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.74. 4,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,114. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $69.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day moving average is $65.63. The stock has a market cap of $780.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

