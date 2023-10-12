Barrett & Company Inc. Sells 500 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Barrett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.69. 329,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,693. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.39 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.26.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

