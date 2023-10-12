Barrett & Company Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Barrett & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 175,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,049,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,377,000 after acquiring an additional 549,599 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 216,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 68,556 shares during the period. Finally, Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,151,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.88. 3,108,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,012,749. The stock has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.