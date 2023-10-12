Barrett & Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Barrett & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VUG traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.84. 370,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,867. The company has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

