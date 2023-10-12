Barrett & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Barrett & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 66,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $264,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $155.01. 83,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,691. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

