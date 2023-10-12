Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.49

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 55289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 407.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 173.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 67,431 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 114,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

