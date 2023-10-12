Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 101.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SGRY. Barclays cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

SGRY traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,199. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. Research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $137,983.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,589.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,904,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,626,000 after buying an additional 513,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,946,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,438,000 after acquiring an additional 151,794 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,766 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,564,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,819,000 after purchasing an additional 85,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 41.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,138 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

