Benchmark Trims Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Target Price to $28.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Benchmark from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,550,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 454,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,084. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

