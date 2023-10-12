Berenberg Bank Trims Forterra (LON:FORT) Target Price to GBX 170

Forterra (LON:FORT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.08) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Forterra from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 214 ($2.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Forterra alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FORT

Forterra Price Performance

Forterra Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON FORT opened at GBX 137.20 ($1.68) on Wednesday. Forterra has a twelve month low of GBX 131.40 ($1.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 231 ($2.83). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 175.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.65. The company has a market cap of £291.96 million, a PE ratio of 766.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Forterra’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

About Forterra

(Get Free Report)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.