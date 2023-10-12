Berenberg Bank Trims Forterra (LON:FORT) Target Price to GBX 170

Forterra (LON:FORT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.08) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Forterra from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 214 ($2.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Forterra’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.
Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.
