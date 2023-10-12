B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) PT Lowered to $10.00

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:BGS opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $585.20 million, a P/E ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.51. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.03 million. Analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 75,094 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

