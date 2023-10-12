Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Lowered to $17.40

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.60 to $17.40 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC decreased their target price on Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

Bilibili Price Performance

BILI stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.31. 2,412,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

