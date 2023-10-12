Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.94. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 86,364 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $624.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.82 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $347,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,291,000. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,242,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $6,444,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

