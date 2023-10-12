BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.04

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 71414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BJRI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, August 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $520.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $349.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Levin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,228.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

