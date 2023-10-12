BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Stock Holdings Increased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NEAR stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $49.79. 215,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1979 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

