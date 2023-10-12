Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.88 and last traded at $95.88. Approximately 12,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 304,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.39.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $223,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,558.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $31,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,968 shares of company stock worth $2,045,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Boise Cascade by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,439,000 after purchasing an additional 145,629 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,403,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,207,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

