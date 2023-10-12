Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 3.3% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 15,671.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 503.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after buying an additional 157,518 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Melius began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,200.71.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock traded down $9.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,062.01. 41,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,106.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,835.27. The company has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $19.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

