Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 280,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,554,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Borr Drilling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Folketrygdfondet acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $69,287,000. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its position in Borr Drilling by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 1,121,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 171,337 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 48.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

