Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 5.4 %

BSX stock opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,078,846.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,470,838 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

