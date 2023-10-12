Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.7% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after buying an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,472,433,000 after purchasing an additional 577,201 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

