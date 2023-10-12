Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

