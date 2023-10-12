BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Up 2.9%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.82. 38,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 555,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, July 21st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

BRC Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $601.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. BRC had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $91.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BRC by 556.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in BRC in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 15.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

