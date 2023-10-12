Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Head-To-Head Review

Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Brera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Brera and Super League Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brera 0 0 0 0 N/A Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Super League Enterprise has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,633.73%. Given Super League Enterprise’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Brera.

This table compares Brera and Super League Enterprise’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brera $170,000.00 69.07 -$1.29 million N/A N/A Super League Enterprise $20.00 million 0.19 -$85.45 million ($44.00) -0.03

Brera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Super League Enterprise.

Profitability

This table compares Brera and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brera N/A N/A N/A Super League Enterprise -423.89% -171.32% -109.69%

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

