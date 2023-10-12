Brokerages Set Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Target Price at $94.69

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $91.69 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $95.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,027,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,003,000 after buying an additional 1,327,772 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

