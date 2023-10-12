Brokers Issue Forecasts for Minerals Technologies Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Minerals Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Minerals Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $551.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.70 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTX. TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of MTX opened at $50.69 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 395.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,001,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,812,000 after purchasing an additional 314,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after purchasing an additional 290,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 6.69%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

