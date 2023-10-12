Brokers Issue Forecasts for PJT Partners Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PJT Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.38. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $796,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,437,245.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

