Brokers Offer Predictions for AstraZeneca PLC’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.