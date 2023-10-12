Brokers Offer Predictions for General Dynamics Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.33. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.01 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $237.80 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.24. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 18,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

