Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $15.31

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $15.31, but opened at $15.00. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 589 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBU. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Scotiabank set a $27.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Desjardins set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($1.27). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 1,250.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

