C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 7%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.44. 4,123,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 21,011,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

C3.ai Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in C3.ai by 2,277.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,743 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter worth $33,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $13,763,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

