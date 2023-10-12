Cactus, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cactus in a report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Cactus Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $49.85 on Thursday. Cactus has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Cactus by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,961,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,027,000 after acquiring an additional 87,938 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth $1,134,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Cactus by 11.8% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joel Bender sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $7,829,433.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 114,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,152.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,614,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Articles

