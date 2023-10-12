Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Raised by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 1.0% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,347.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.18. 355,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,851. The company has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $255.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.67.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

