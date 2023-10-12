Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.56 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Caleres in a research report issued on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $4.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.09. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.85 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Caleres Stock Up 1.2 %

CAL stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. Caleres has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $344,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,786.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $344,935.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,786.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,511. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Caleres by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 6.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres



Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Articles

