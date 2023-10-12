Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust accounts for 1.7% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,341,000 after buying an additional 157,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,147,000 after buying an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,254,000 after buying an additional 3,792,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,107,000 after acquiring an additional 851,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.49. 97,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,392. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.23. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $91.82 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.94.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

