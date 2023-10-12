Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.04

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.04 and last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 454888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

