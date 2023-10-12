Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.24

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 140385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWH. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Camping World Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.14). Camping World had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Camping World by 2,772.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,888 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 114.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 519,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Camping World by 522.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 414,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Camping World by 12,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

