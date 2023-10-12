Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI opened at $109.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.39.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

