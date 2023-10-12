Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report released on Tuesday, October 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.95 EPS.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%.
Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
