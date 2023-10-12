Canfor (TSE:CFP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.67

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$14.67 and last traded at C$14.76, with a volume of 99709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Canfor Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.04.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.64) by C$0.28. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Canfor Co. will post 0.9499146 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

