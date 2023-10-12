Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.37.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:JSPR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.88. 39,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,440. The firm has a market cap of $97.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $17,919,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $15,771,000. Qiming U.S. Ventures Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Qiming U.S. Ventures Management LLC now owns 8,519,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after buying an additional 2,666,666 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,145,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 4,274,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

