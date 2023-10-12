Capital City Trust Co. FL Decreases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.65. The stock had a trading volume of 328,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.