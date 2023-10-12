Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.08 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.83.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

